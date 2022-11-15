Russia's foreign minister 'taken to hospital' at G20 summit; 'fake news', says Moscow

NUSA DUA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Bali, Indonesia, for the Group of 20 (G20) summit, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Monday (Nov 14), a report that Moscow dismissed as "fake news".

AP reported that Mr Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition, citing several sources. However, Russia's foreign ministry said the report was baseless.

"This, of course, is the height of fakery," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova.

Russia's Tass news agency reported that Mr Lavrov was at his hotel preparing for the summit.

But Bali Governor I Wayan Koster confirmed that Mr Lavrov was at a hospital, but left in good health.

Mr Lavrov was taken to the Sanglah hospital "for a checkup", and he "immediately returned", says Mr Koster.

