Samsung to launch world's first 5G smartphone on April 5

Samsung Electronics announced Friday it will start selling the Galaxy S10 5G from April 5, to become the world's first to launch a device for the fifth-generation telecommunications network.

The company said the Galaxy 5G model will be available at Samsung outlets and its online mall as well as at shops of mobile carriers in Korea

The South Korean tech firm said it will not be taking preorders for the 5G model. Instead, it will run a promotional event that offers either the wireless earphone Galaxy Buds, the wireless charger package or a 50 per cent discount voucher for replacement of the screen from April 5 through April 16.

The Galaxy S10 5G unveiled at the Unpacked event in February can access network speeds up to roughly 20 times faster than 4G networks, enabling an elevated mobile experience that benefits from powerful hot-spotting, hyper-fast streaming, 4K video-calls and next-level mobile gaming.

With its launch, Korea will be six days ahead of the United States' 5G commercialization scheduled by Verizon for April 11.

ALSO READ: Fitbit launches lower-cost fitness devices to combat Samsung, Apple