Saudi Arabia likely to host 2027 Asian Cup after India withdraws bid

Days after submitting a bid to host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2026, Saudi Arabia was confirmed as the only country in the running to stage the men’s tournament the following year.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said in a statement on Monday (Dec 6) that India had pulled out from the selection process, although did not elaborate as to why.

In October, the AFC’s executive committee shortlisted India and Saudi Arabia as potential hosts once Qatar was chosen to replace China as the location for the 2023 tournament.

“The Asian Football Confederation has been officially notified by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) of their decision to withdraw their bid from the AFC Asian Cup 2027 host selection process,” the regional body.

Saudi Arabia, who have won the competition three times, will now probably host their first AFC Asian Cup, with the AFC Congress expected to formally announce the decision in the Bahrain capital of Manama in February next year.

A Saudi delegation, led by Dona Rajab, the first assistant coach of the women’s national team, presented the 2026 bid to the Asian Football Confederation on Friday in Kuala Lumpur.

“The future of women’s football in Saudi Arabia is bright and we are committed to growing the game here and throughout Asia,” Yasser Al Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, said.

Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar when they beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match. But the team were not able to advance past the first round.

The Asian Cup is staged every four years. Qatar won the tournament’s last edition, in 2019, which was hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

Hong Kong have qualified for the 2023 event, the first time the city’s team has reached the tournament in 54 years.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.