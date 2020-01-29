Saudi princess reports losing $50 million in Bali property scam

Princess Lolowah binti Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
PHOTO: Twiiter/akhbarak
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Princess Lolowah binti Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia reportedly lost billions of rupiah after she fell victim to property scammers.

The head of the National Police's General Crime Unit, Brig. Gen. Ferdy Sambo, said the princess' legal team reported two Indonesians to the police in May. The Indonesian residents were identified only as EMC and EAH.

According to Ferdy, Princess Lolowah sent Rp 505.5 billion (S$50 million) to the Indonesians from April 27, 2011 to Sept. 16, 2018 to purchase land in Gianyar, Bali, as well as to construct two resorts, namely Vila Kama and Amrita Tedja on Jl. Pura Dalem in Tampaksiring district.

However, by 2018 the construction had not been completed. Moreover, the Ni Made Tjandra Kasih Public Auditors Service Agency revealed that the villa's property value was less than what the realtors promised her.

Also, the police said that despite the money transfers from Princess Lolowah, the two suspects still owned the properties. The police also found out that another party, a company, had a claim to the land.

The suspects allegedly offered the princess 1,600 square meters of land on J. Pantai Berawa in Badung, Bali.

"The victim sent $500,000 (S$679,000) to the suspects. However, when she confirmed the land ownership status, the owner said the land was never up for sale in the first place," Ferdy said as quoted by tribunnews.com.

"She suffered at least Rp 512 billion in financial losses," he added.

The suspects are subject to charges under Article 378 of Criminal Code and articles 3 and 4 of Law No. 8/2010 on money laundering eradication and prevention.

