Body found in search for missing British backpacker in Australia

Aslan King was camping with friends when he had a "medical episode" and hit his head, before suddenly running into bushland.
PHOTO: Victoria Police
AFP

SYDNEY - Australian police on Tuesday (Nov 26) found a body they believed to be that of a British backpacker who ran from a campsite on the weekend, prompting an intensive search.

"Officers are yet to formally identify the body" police said in a statement. "However, it is believed to be Aslan King."

Mr King was last seen at a camping ground in Princetown, on the popular and picturesque Great Ocean Road, at about 2am on Saturday.

He had been camping with friends near the Twelve Apostles about three hours from Melbourne when he had a "medical episode" and hit his head, before suddenly running into bushland.

Fearing Mr King - who had been on holiday in Australia for two weeks - had become disorientated and lost in the bush, police deployed a helicopter, horses, motorcycle riders, specialist rescue teams and volunteers to find him.

"The body was located about 10.15am this morning in a creek just over a kilometre from the camping ground where Aslan was last seen," police said.

"Investigators will prepare a report for the coroner."

More about
Missing

TRENDING

What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
Man allegedly punches driver&#039;s window during dispute, police investigating intentional harassment
Man allegedly punches driver's window during dispute along Napier Road
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
Police warn bank customers not to fall for bank cards, accounts reactivation scam
Police warn bank customers not to fall for bank cards, accounts reactivation scam
Third bridge needed to ease congestion between Johor and Singapore: Malaysian minister
Third bridge needed to ease congestion between Johor and Singapore: Malaysian minister
Thai prime minister taunted by woman over &#039;promises&#039; during visit to market
Thai prime minister taunted by woman over 'promises' during visit to market
After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say
After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
Ex-model and mum of 5 selling hotpot at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop has netizens drooling
Ex-model and mum of 5 selling hotpot at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop has netizens drooling

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Just the tip: Singapore Social on Netflix
Just the tip: Netflix's Singapore Social is out of touch with everyday Singaporeans
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post

SERVICES