Separate talks on Iran and Ukraine-Russia set for Tuesday in Geneva, source says

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2025.
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 14, 2026 2:34 AM

PALM BEACH, Florida —Two sets of diplomatic negotiations, on Ukraine and Iran, are set to take place in Geneva on Tuesday (Feb 17), a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday.

A US delegation including envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with the Iranians on Tuesday morning, the source said. Representatives from Oman will be on hand and mediate the US-Iran contacts, the source said.

Witkoff and Kushner will then participate in trilateral talks with representatives from Russia and Ukraine in the afternoon, the source said.

President Donald Trump is pressuring the Iranian government in the wake of its violent crackdown on protesters and has amassed a large US naval presence in the region.

He is also trying to coax Ukraine and Russia into an agreement to end Moscow's four-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

