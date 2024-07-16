Singapore and US strengthen defence ties with new AI agreement

Defence Minister, Dr Ng Eng Hen, and US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, met at the Pentagon on July 16 to reaffirm the strong defence relationship between Singapore and the US.

During the meeting, they signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) on Data, Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cooperation.

Dr Ng emphasised the growing importance of AI in defence: "Artificial Intelligence is vital for gaining a competitive edge in today's digital battlefield. I am glad Singapore and the US are working together to advance AI in military applications," he said.

The agreement was signed by Brigadier-General Yew Chee Leung from Singapore and Dr Radha Iyengar Plumb from the US.

It focuses on collaboration in responsible AI use, quality data management, and talent development.

The SOI builds on earlier agreements, such as the Strategic Framework Agreement from 2005 and the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement from 2015.

These foundational agreements have paved the way for expanded cooperation in advanced technological areas.

Dr Ng and Secretary Austin also noted the significant contributions of the US to the training of the Singapore Armed Forces and the operationalisation of its F-35 aircraft.

Dr Ng's visit to the US includes delivering a keynote speech at the Aspen Security Forum, where he will discuss further advancements in security and technology.

