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Spain wins World Cup group, beating Uruguay 1-0 as Muslera's error sends 2-time champion home

Spain wins World Cup group, beating Uruguay 1-0 as Muslera's error sends 2-time champion home
Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera (23) is beaten by a shot from Spain's Alex Baena (15) for the opining goal during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Uruguay and Spain in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 26.
PHOTO: Associated Press
PUBLISHED ONJune 27, 2026 2:12 AM

GUADALAJARA, Mexico Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0 after another goalkeeping mistake by Fernando Muslera to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup and eliminate the South American powerhouse on Friday (June 26).

Uruguay, a two-time champion, will go home without any victories in its three Group H games. 

Spain, the European champion, won the group with seven points and will face the second-place team from Group J either Austria or Algeria on Thursday in Inglewood, California.

Alex Baena scored in the 42nd minute after Muslera couldn't fully swat away his shot from inside the area. It was the third blunder of the tournament by the 40-year-old Muslera, who was pulled at halftime by coach Marcelo Bielsa.

At 19th in the Fifa rankings, Uruguay is the highest-ranked team to be eliminated so far.

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World CupfootballSportsUruguaySpain
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