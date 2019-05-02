Careers

Starbucks recalls coffee presses because of laceration hazard

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
May 02, 2019

Starbucks Corp is recalling about 263,000 of its coffee presses, made in partnership with Bodum, after the world's largest coffee chain received reports of the product breaking and causing deep cuts, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

Starbucks has received eight reports of the plunger's knob breaking in the US and one report from Canada, resulting in lacerations or puncture injuries, the commission said.

The presses, made from recycled materials, were sold at Starbucks cafes and on its website from November 2016 through January 2019, for about US$20 (S$27), according to the CPSC.

Starbucks Product safety
