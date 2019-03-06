Staying in a top hotel? You must be a Huawei or Samsung user

Which phone you have says a lot about what kind of traveller you are, according to Booking.com data, particularly in China, where the hotel booking platform will soon give different search results depending on what phone is being used.

"People using iPhone and Android have different behaviours and, generally speaking, people with Android phones tend to spend less and tend to book mostly domestic travel," says Marsha Ma, managing director and China vice-president at Booking.com. "But it depends on the handset. There's a much bigger price range for Android phones, and actually those with higher-end Android phones [choose] more expensive hotels than iPhone owners."

So while you may think those toting an iPhone XS Max are the biggest spending travellers, it's those with a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Huawei P30 Pro that are more likely to be staying in the most expensive hotels. (The Booking.com app comes pre-installed on Huawei phones in China, and new users can get exclusive discounts.)

From humble beginning as a start-up in Amsterdam over 20 years ago, Booking.com has grown a lot; every day, its website and app are used to make 1.5 million bookings at 27 million hotels in 229 countries. For many of its users, it's all about convenience. An option for free cancellation of rooms makes it easy to plan long-term trips, and even monitor price drops and rebook closer to departure.