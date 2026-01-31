Stocks stumble, dollar climbs after Trump taps Warsh for Fed, inflation data

NEW YORK - Global stocks slumped for a second straight session and the dollar strengthened sharply on Friday (Jan 30) after US President Donald Trump announced former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh as his choice to become the next chair of the central bank, while a reading on inflation was stronger than expected.

Warsh, a frequent critic of the Fed, is seen as an advocate of lower interest rates, but also as someone who would stop well short of the more aggressive easing associated with some other potential nominees. Warsh would take over when current Fed Chair Jerome Powell's term ends in May, if he wins confirmation in a closely divided Senate.

Trump said it would be inappropriate to ask Warsh whether he would cut interest rates, but added he was confident Warsh was inclined to lower borrowing costs.

Wall Street stocks were lower as economic data showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand surged 0.5 per cent last month, above the 0.2 per cent estimate of economists polled by Reuters, after an unrevised 0.2 per cent gain in November. Businesses appeared to be passing on higher costs from import tariffs.

Investors also continued to assess a slew of corporate earnings, with Apple closing up 0.43 per cent after the iPhone maker reported quarterly results while KLA Corp plummeted more than 15 per cent as one of the biggest drags to the S&P 500 after the chipmaking equipment company posted its earnings.

"Maybe some of the angst is just the fact that you've got uncertainty, you've got a new nominated chair, we'll have new priorities, perhaps new monetary direction, and that's an element of angst ... but nonetheless, on balance, his selection was pretty widely telegraphed among others on the short list," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Asset Management in Minneapolis.

"Today's (Friday's) volatility, I think it's more of a function of inflationary indicators that are showing some persistency and then secondly, you've got earnings that are being digested and the question on earnings is the profitability of the massive capex levels that are being spent," Sandven added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179.09 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 48,892.47, the S&P 500 declined 29.98 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 6,939.03 and the Nasdaq Composite stumbled 223.30 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 23,461.82.

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent, its first rise in three weeks, the Dow fell 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq slipped 0.2 per cent. For the month, the S&P 500 rose 1.4 per cent, the Dow climbed 1.7 per cent and the Nasdaq advanced 0.9 per cent.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe lost 7.26 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 1,042.93, but was on track for a weekly gain and the biggest monthly percentage gain since September.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.64 per cent, holding gains after Trump's Fed announcement, as strong earnings have helped propel the index to its biggest monthly gain since May. The index registered its seventh straight monthly gain, its longest streak since 2021.

In currencies, the dollar was higher in the wake of the Warsh announcement and inflation data, continuing to show signs of stabilising after recent weakness.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.57 per cent to 96.73, with the euro down 0.54 per cent at US$1.1904 (S$1.51). The dollar was still on track for a second straight weekly decline and third straight monthly drop.

Longer-dated US Treasury yields edged higher, with the yield on the benchmark US 10-year note up 2.4 basis points to 4.251 per cent, on track for a second straight monthly advance. It would be the first consecutive monthly gains since early 2024.

Market expectations for the path of rate cuts were little changed after the Warsh announcement, not pricing in a greater than 50 per cent chance for a cut until the central bank's June meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem said the US central bank does not need to cut interest rates further unless the job market starts to deteriorate or inflation falls as the current policy rate of 3.50 to 3.75 per cent is neutral.

The strength in the dollar helped cool the recent rally in metals. Gold tumbled below $5,000 per ounce after hitting a record of nearly $5,600 on Thursday. Spot gold was last down 10.14 per cent to $4,847.87 an ounce, and poised to snap a three-week streak of gains. It has rallied more than 12 per cent in January, its strongest monthly performance since November 2009.

Spot silver plummeted 27.66 per cent to $84 an ounce, its biggest daily drop since at least 1982.

US crude slipped 0.32 per cent to settle at $65.21 a barrel and Brent eased slightly to $70.69 per barrel, down 0.03 per cent on the day, consolidating recent gains and holding near six-month highs on Friday, supported by nagging tensions between the US and Iran.

