Strong quake hits Russia's Kamchatka, no damage reported

A strong earthquake struck Russia's far eastern Kamchatka region, the regional governor said on Friday (Sept 19), prompting a series of tsunami warnings in the region, but despite waves reaching the shore, there were no reports of damage.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was measured at a magnitude of 7.8 and at a depth of 10km. It said a series of aftershocks followed, measuring up to 5.8.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said the quake had a magnitude of 7.2.

Governor Vladimir Solodov said all emergency services had been placed in a state of high readiness, but no damage had been reported.

A tsunami warning was issued for the eastern shore of the peninsula, jutting far out into the Bering Sea and Pacific Ocean.

Other officials reported tsunami waves of 30 to 62 centimetres at various points along the coast of the peninsula.

"This morning is once again testing the resilience of Kamchatka residents," Solodov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Immediately after the earthquake, we began a rapid inspection of social institutions and residential buildings."

A tsunami warning was also issued for parts of the Kuril island chain, north of Japan, the Emergencies Ministry said.

Video posted on social media showed what Telegram channels described as light fixtures and kitchen furniture swaying during the quake. Small groups of people were shown gathering on a street.

The US National Weather Service and Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a tsunami advisory for parts of Alaska following the quake, but the warning was later lifted.

Kamchatka is located in a highly seismic area and at least two quakes with a magnitude greater than seven have occurred in the past week.

