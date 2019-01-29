Daily roundup: Struggle with 3m-long snake outside Tang Plaza shocks Orchard Road shoppers - and other top stories today

1. Struggle with 3m-long snake outside Tang Plaza shocks Orchard Road shoppers

Some shoppers along Orchard Road were in for a slithering shock on Tuesday morning (Jan 29). They saw a large snake outside Tang Plaza at around 9am... » READ MORE

2. Shanghai's million dollar toy boys: Online storm in China after police bust ladies' club

Photo: QQ

An expensive private club in Shanghai was busted after word got out online of how one of its male escorts received dozens of luxurious gifts from one of his female patrons on his birthday... » READ MORE

3. 2 elderly women in Malaysia killed in free-meal frenzy

Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

The victims died after being critically injured in a rush for free food coupons when more than a thousand people dashed for just 200 free meals... » READ MORE

4. Man sentenced to jail for sex with wife after divorcing her​

Photo: Pixabay

A Kuwaiti court on Monday sentenced an opposition politician to seven years in jail for failing to tell his wife he divorced her and continuing to have sexual relations with her, her lawyer said... » READ MORE