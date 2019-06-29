Superstition says black dogs bring bad luck but that couldn't be further from the truth

Did you know that a dog's chances of a good life, or even survival, depends very much on the colour of their coat?

If you are a black rescue puppy, you may be put down even if you're healthy, because the prejudice against black dogs runs so deep that it's unlikely you'll be adopted.

It may seem a weird idea that a pet's fur colour can be so significant but prejudice against black pets appears to be rooted in dog behaviour.

In ancient times, dogs were prized because of their guarding powers. Their amazing hearing meant they could alert their owners to burglars and enemy soldiers creeping up in the dark. That earned them lots of praise but it also backfired.

Dogs very often bark at things that we can't see or don't think dangerous: wandering cats, birds flying by, leaves dropping - any kind of movement. Also, some dogs love to have a good howl with each other. For them, it's a sign of "this is my territory, so Fido across the road had better respect me" and also, "I am here, doing my dog duty.

Who else is out there?"

Sadly, we humans are very self-centred and so our ancestors didn't always get that dogs bark and howl for their own reasons. Instead, they heard the noise and decided that dogs must be seeing something we can't.

In ancient China, it led to a popular magical ritual where mediums would smear dog saliva on their eyelids and claim this would help them spot evil ghosts for their clients. In ancient Greece, people claimed their pets were spotting Hecate, queen of the witches, and seeing her off with their vigilance.