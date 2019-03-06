Taiwan can learn from Singapore to deal with Beijing and US, former diplomat says

Taiwan should study Singapore's strategies when it comes to defending its interests and dealing with Beijing and Washington, a former top Taiwanese diplomat said on the sidelines of Asia's biggest security forum.

Jason Hu Chih-chiang, 71, Taiwan's former foreign minister and a retired vice-chairman of the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang, said the self-ruled island should maintain peaceful engagement with the mainland while edging closer to the United States.

"Taiwan has been a pawn of [the US] since the cold war … but the current situation is better than in the past - at least we have almost made sure that Beijing doesn't want to attack Taipei, unless it announces independence," said Hu, who was attending the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore over the weekend.

"This has been achieved through Taipei's own efforts [over the past two decades] without US involvement, and it may have surprised the Americans because they didn't expect the possibility of a war over the Taiwan Strait could be so low today."