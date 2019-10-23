From Thai king's consort Koi to Meghan Markle, why is royal life so hard?

Read also

Koi's title as royal consort meant that strictly speaking she was not to be treated as a royal and should not be addressed with a set of vocabulary associated with the royals.

She was part of the household, but at the same time, not exactly one of them.

However, she was also expected to carry out several public responsibilities - such as advising a prison project and the royal fair and spearheading the king's volunteer squad programme - leading to a juggling act that some observers say was bound to cause conflict sooner or later.

In recent weeks, Koi had been pictured attending royally supported volunteer events, donning camouflage military pants and a short-sleeved top for visits to several local communities and on one occasion even frying chicken drumsticks and serving them to visitors.

In another visit, she was reported to have stopped an old lady for kneeling in front of her, saying "It is all right. Please don't kneel, auntie".