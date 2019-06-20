Three-year-old toddler knocks nearly $76,500 sculpture at Art Basel

A girl knocked "Fliege" (Fly) by German artist Katharina Fritsch off its plinth, according to Swiss news agency NAU.

According to NAU, cited by The Art Newspaper, the toddler was wandering through the booth of the Matthew Marks Gallery when she accidentally bumped into Fritsch's plastic sculpture.

The artwork, reportedly estimated at CHF56,000 (S$76,900), fell from its pedestal and a wing fell off during the incident.

A spokesperson for Art Basel told The Art Newspaper that the fair organizers was "informed by the gallery that the work was not damaged."