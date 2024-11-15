Time for koala-ty rest: Aussie couple return home to find marsupial in their bed

Most of us would like to be closer to nature — but probably not as close as this.

An Australian couple were shocked when they recently discovered a koala making itself at home in their bedroom.

Fran Dias Rufino and her husband had returned home from work past midnight on Wednesday (Nov 13) when they found the marsupial next to their bed.

Rufino said she screamed "There's a koala inside the house!" as she ran to her husband.

The doubtful man went to check it out for himself as she recorded the event on her camera.

In her Instagram video captioned "Only In Australia", the marsupial was seen sitting on their bedroom floor, turning its head slowly to look at the couple.

Amid the woman's exclamations, the koala stepped on a pillow and climbed up the drawers of a bedside table.

It then crawled onto the couple's bed where it proceeded to "make a mess", Rufino said.

The gradual escape

Speaking with CNN, Rufino said that the incident left her "scared, happy and excited at the same time".

At a loss on how they could get the furry intruder out of their house, her husband tried to coax the koala outside using a sweater.

In subsequent posts on Instagram, the couple said that they were worried about the safety of both the koala and their pet dog.

The koala had tried to bite them as they were chasing it out, Rufino shared.

According to the couple, the koala had snuck into their home through the pet door, which they had left open out of consideration for their elderly dog.

"He's our dog's best friend now," Rufino's husband jested. "Actually, I invited him again but he didn't want to..."

"He didn't want to come back," the woman said, all smiles. "We'd love to have him as a pet!"

