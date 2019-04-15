Japan's All Nippon Airways topped the list as the cleanest airlines in the world, while China's EVA Air, Cathay Pacific Airlines and Hainan Airlines took the second, sixth and ninth spots, respectively, according to a report by UK-based aviation research consultancy Skytrax.
Passengers were asked to rate the standards and quality for aircraft cabin cleanliness, with seat areas, tables, carpets, cabin panels and washrooms all contributing to the final results, Skytrax said.
Asia-based airlines dominated the top 10 rankings for best cabin cleanliness, with seven of the top 10 coming from the region.
Let's take a look at Skytrax's top 10 cleanest airlines in the world.
1. All Nippon Airways (ANA)
2. EVA Air
3. Asiana Airlines
4. Singapore Airlines
5. Japan Airlines
6. Cathay Pacific Airways
7. Qatar Airways
8. Swiss International Air Lines
9. Hainan Airlines
10. Lufthansa