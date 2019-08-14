Trump assailed for hands-off stance on Hong Kong

WASHINGTON - United States President Donald Trump was assailed on Tuesday (Aug 13) for his hands-off approach to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, avoiding criticising Beijing even as Chinese troops massed on the border to the territory.

Critics on both sides of the political spectrum accused Mr Trump of abandoning longstanding US policy to support democratic movements and giving Beijing a green light to intervene in one of the world's most important financial and trade centres, a semi-autonomous Chinese region.

As protesters battled police in Hong Kong's airport on Tuesday, partially shutting down air traffic, Mr Trump appeared ambivalent, telling journalists the situation was "very tricky".

"I hope it works out for everybody including China. I hope it works out peacefully, nobody gets hurt, nobody gets killed," he said.

Shortly afterward, Mr Trump tweeted that US intelligence confirmed that Beijing had sent troops to the Hong Kong border.

"Everyone should be calm and safe!" he wrote, retweeting a video of People's Liberation Army trucks in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

But the US leader had no words in support of the protesters as Hong Kong experiences its largest crisis since the British handover of its former colony to China in 1997.

After more than four months of protests, his administration has mainly called for both sides to avoid violence, while denying Beijing's accusations of US interference.