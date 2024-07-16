Trump nominated for President, chooses J.D. Vance as vice president nominee

MILWAUKEE, US - DONALD Trump has officially been nominated for the 2024 presidential race, selecting Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his vice-presidential candidate.

This announcement was made at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump praised Vance on Truth Social, stating, "As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

The convention's opening follows a turbulent week for Trump, marked by surviving an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania and a significant legal victory as a federal judge dismissed one of his criminal charges.

Vance, a former critic turned loyal supporter, has endorsed Trump's claims of 2020 election fraud.

The Trump-Vance ticket is set to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 5 election, a race that polls indicate will be tightly contested.

Trump, 78, plans to revise his acceptance speech to emphasise national unity in light of the recent assassination attempt.

"This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together," Trump told American conservative news outlet the Washington Examiner.

In response to the assassination attempt, President Biden condemned political violence, emphasising, "There is no place in America for this kind of violence."

The Republican convention continues with Trump set to deliver his nomination acceptance speech on Thursday.

ALSO READ: After attempt on his life, Trump sees moment for unity