Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Trump to Reuters on the Gaza deal: 'This is a great day for the world'

Trump to Reuters on the Gaza deal: 'This is a great day for the world'
US President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable on antifa, an anti-fascist movement he designated a domestic "terrorist organization" via executive order on Sept 22, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Oct 8, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 09, 2025 1:20 AM

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump told Reuters on Wednesday (Oct 8) that a Gaza hostages-for-ceasefire deal hammered out in Egypt represented "a great day for the world."

"The whole world has come together on this one, Israel, every country has come together. This has been a fantastic day," Trump told Reuters in a brief telephone interview.

"This is a great day for the world. This is a wonderful day, a wonderful day for everybody," he said.

[[nid:723724]]

 

DONALD TRUMPIsrael-Hamas conflictPalestinehostage
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.