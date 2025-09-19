Award Banner
Trump says he disagrees with UK on recognising Palestinian state

US President Donald Trump talks at a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit on Sept18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England.
PHOTO: Leon Neal via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 19, 2025 2:39 AM

CHEQUERS, England — US President Donald Trump said he disagreed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over recognising a Palestinian state, speaking following a bilateral meeting on Thursday (Sept 18) during his state visit.

Asked at a press conference about recognising a Palestinian state, Trump said: "I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score, one of our few disagreements, actually."

Starmer said he and Trump agreed on the ultimate aim of peace in the region.

"We absolutely agree on the need for peace and a road map, because the situation in Gaza is intolerable," he said.

When pressed about reports he was waiting for Trump to leave the country before formally recognising a Palestinian state this weekend, Starmer said:

"I made my position clear at the end of July as to the timing, which has got nothing to do with this state visit."

"I've discussed it with the president, as you would expect, amongst two leaders who respect each other and like each other and want to bring about a better solution in the best way that we can," he added.

