Trump says he doesn't believe Ukraine struck Putin residence

Satellite imagery shows Vladimir Putin's residential complex in Roshchino, Novgorod Region, Russia Aug 31, 2023.
PHOTO: 2025 Planet Labs PBC via Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 05, 2026 3:59 AM

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — US President Donald Trump said he did not believe that an alleged Ukrainian strike on President Vladimir Putin's residence took place as claimed by Russia.

"I don't believe that strike happened," Trump told reporters on Sunday (Jan 4) aboard Air Force One en route back to Washington, DC, from Florida. "There is something that happened fairly nearby, but had nothing to do with this."

Moscow accused Kyiv on Monday of trying to strike a residence of Putin in Russia's northern Novgorod region with 91 long-range attack drones, and said Russia would review its negotiating position in ongoing talks with the US on ending the Ukraine war.

Ukraine and Western countries have disputed Russia's account of the alleged attempted strike.

