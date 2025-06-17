Award Banner
Trump, Starmer say US-UK trade deal finalised

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hold a signed Trade Agreement during a meeting, at the G7 summit, in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, June 16, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJune 17, 2025 3:35 AM

KANANASKIS, Alberta — US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday (June 16) said they had finalised a trade deal reached between the two allies last month.

Trump, standing alongside Starmer at the Group of Seven summit in Canada, said the relationship with Britain was "just fantastic," as he waved, and briefly dropped, a document which he said he had just signed.

"We signed it and it's done," he said. Starmer said the proclamation would implement agreements reached on auto tariffs and aerospace, without providing any details.

