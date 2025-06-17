Trump, Starmer say US-UK trade deal finalised

KANANASKIS, Alberta — US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday (June 16) said they had finalised a trade deal reached between the two allies last month.

Trump, standing alongside Starmer at the Group of Seven summit in Canada, said the relationship with Britain was "just fantastic," as he waved, and briefly dropped, a document which he said he had just signed.

"We signed it and it's done," he said. Starmer said the proclamation would implement agreements reached on auto tariffs and aerospace, without providing any details.

