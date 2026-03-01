Trump warns Iran of unprecedented force if it retaliates

The United States will hit Iran "with a force that has never been seen before," US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (March 1), should the Middle East nation retaliate for US strikes.

"Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever been hit before," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He added, "They better not do that, however, because if they do, we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before!"

