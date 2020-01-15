UFC's Conor McGregor denies sex assault allegations - 'I'll say a prayer for those who try to curse me'

Conor McGregor makes his entrance before the fight against Floyd Mayweather.
PHOTO: Reuters
Nick Atkin
South China Morning Post

Conor McGregor has said he denies the allegations of sex assaults made against him.

The UFC star is being investigated over two incidents by Irish police, according to reports in The New York Times, and has finally broken his silence.

"Look, just no, I can't say anything about this. It just has to take place, right," former two-weight champion McGregor told ESPN's Ariel Helwani, who then asked whether the claims "bother him".

"Would it bother you?" McGregor asked back. Helwani replied "yes" and the Irishman said: "There you go."

"But time, time, patience. Patience is a skill we must master," McGregor said. "Patience is one of the most valuable skills a human being must master.

"I'm working hard to master it and I feel I'm getting there, so time, time will show all. That's it, right now I'm focused on the bout, focused on positivity, good thoughts. I'll say a prayer for those who try and curse me, try and bring harm to me with these type of thing, that's it."

McGregor returns to the UFC Octagon after a 14-month lay-off to fight Donald "Cowboy Cerrone" in the main event of UFC 246 this weekend in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old has had a tumultuous time outside the Octagon since his loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, including being filmed punching an elderly man in a Dublin pub.

Asked by Helwani if he denies the allegations, McGregor said "of course".

"Yes, f****** hell. Come on. You serious, like?" he said. "Time, time, please just time. That's all. Time will reveal all. Time will tell all. That's it."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
UFC Sports mixed martial arts Sexual Assault

