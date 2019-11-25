UK agrees to take back 42 containers of illegally imported plastic waste from Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - The United Kingdom has agreed to repatriate 42 containers comprising illegal shipments of plastic waste from Malaysia in accordance with the Basel Convention, said the British High Commission.

The High Commission said that the authorities and shipping agents were currently working together in the repatriation process.

The containers, which had arrived at Penang Port between March 2018 and March 2019, were deemed illegal as they failed to comply with the necessary import papers.

The announcement came following a recent visit by the UK's Environment Agency (EA) in response to news of the illegal shipment of plastic waste from the UK.

The EA held a series of meetings with the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (Mestecc), the Environment Department, Malaysian Customs, port authorities and other Malaysian agencies.

"The British High Commission's proactive action of working closely with Mestecc in repatriating 42 plastic import containers in Penang Port is highly commendable.

This co-operation signifies a recognition that plastic pollution is a global issue that requires commitment from various countries to address the problem," said Mestecc Minister Yeo Bee Yin said in a statement Monday (Nov 25).

"We hope the co-operation and understanding between Malaysia and UK will set an example for other countries with companies exporting contaminated plastic waste to other developing nations."

The British High Commissioner to Malaysia Charles Hay said the UK shared the same concerns as the Malaysian government on the issue of plastic waste.