UK company sells ‘bottles of air’ for homesick people

The recent outbreak of new variants of the coronavirus in the UK has led to more than 40 countries imposing a travel ban on the nation, resulting in many British nationals being unable to return home.

In light of this observation, My Baggage, a relocation company based in the UK, has recently launched the “bottled air” which allows customers to relieve their nostalgia by breathing in the air of their home country.

According to CNN, My Baggage is currently selling “authentic” air from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, to provide Brits overseas to enjoy the scent of home.

Each 500 ml air bottle is priced at £25 (S$45).

A bottle will come with a cork stopper so that people can enjoy the scent of home at any time.

PHOTO: My Baggage

What’s more? The company also offers a customised service where people can request a location and the company will go to the specified location to fill the bottles and deliver them to you.

My Baggage said that they once met a customer from Wales who requested a sample of air from the mountainous region of Snowdonia Mountains in northern Wales.

Special limited edition bottles featuring air taken from the London Underground or a fish and chip shop in Norfolk are also available.