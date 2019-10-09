UK fears crisis as 11.5 million get potentially addictive drugs

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

LONDON - More and more Britons are being prescribed potentially addictive medicines like sleeping pills, opioids and other painkillers, raising the risk of a drug crisis like the one in the United States, health officials said on Tuesday (Sept 10).

In a government-commissioned report, researchers at Public Health England said evidence showed that "since at least 10 years ago more people are being prescribed more of these medicines and often for longer".

In 2017 to 2018 alone, 11.5 million adults in England - more than a quarter of the adult population - was prescribed one or more of the medicines under review, the Public Health England analysis found.

The medicines included anti-anxiety drugs called benzodiazepines and sleeping pills known as z-drugs, as well as the epilepsy and anxiety medicines gabapentin and pregabalin, antidepressants, and opioid pain medicines.

Many of these can be addictive and could cause problems for people taking them or coming off them, Public Health England said. The report also found higher rates of prescribing to women and older people.

While prescribing of some drugs, like benzodiazepines and opioids, has dipped a little recently amid fears about the deadly opioid epidemic in the United States, others, such as the gabapentin, pregabalin, and some antidepressants, are being prescribed more often and for longer.

"This means more people are at risk of becoming addicted to them or having problems when they stop using them," Public Health England said.

"It also costs the NHS (National Health Service) a lot of money, some of which is wasted because the medicines do not work for everyone all the time, especially if they are used for too long."

An opioid epidemic in the United States has killed almost half a million Americans since 1999, and a report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) policy forum earlier this year warned that the United States "is by no means alone in facing this crisis".

The Paris-based OECD said deaths linked to opioid use were rising sharply in Sweden, Norway, Ireland, and England and Wales.

Responding to the Public Health England report, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it is watching the US crisis closely and aiming to take avoiding action.

"We take the experience in the US of dependence and addiction to opioids very seriously and are following...developments...to learn from the actions other countries are taking to tackle this issue," it said in a statement.

