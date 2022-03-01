Ukraine says Russia shelling cities to kill civilians, cause mass panic

LVIV, Ukraine - An adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday (March 1) Russia was deliberately shelling cities, including residential areas and civilian infrastructure, to spread panic among Ukrainians.

"The veil has come down. Russia is actively shelling city centres, launching direct missile and artillery strikes on residential areas and administration sites," said Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak.

"Russia's goal is clear - mass panic, civilian casualties and damaged infrastructure. Ukraine is fighting honourably."

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

