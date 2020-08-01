UK's 'most prolific rapist' Reynhard Sinaga shocks, shames Indonesians at home and abroad

Indonesians at home and abroad are reeling from shock and shame after the name of Reynhard Sinaga, an Indonesian student convicted of over 130 rape cases in the United Kingdom, made global headlines as the "most prolific rapist" in British history.

In the UK, especially, the revelation has shaken Indonesian students currently studying there, with some expressing concern that Reynhard's case might blacken the reputation of Indonesians by association.

Stela Nau, the president of Indonesian Student Association (PPI) in the UK, said that the news had caused an uproar among those in the association. "We were shocked and concerned, especially because the case has become headline news everywhere," she told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

Gilang, a 30-year-old PhD student at the University of Lancaster, said that the news had horrified her community of Indonesian doctoral students in the UK, driving her to fear the case would adversely affect the Indonesian student community in the country.

"First of all he's an Indonesian, and an Indonesian PhD student," she told the Post. "It's not easy to get into a PhD programme in the UK as an Indonesian, and we PhD students have worked hard to make Indonesia proud and a case like this seems to undo all that hard work."

Reynhard, a 36-year-old PhD student, was sentenced on Monday by a court in Manchester to life on 136 counts of rape, eight counts of attempted rape, 13 counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault with penetration.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) called him "the worst-known sex offender in the country's history" for the assault or rape of as many as 195 men and for attacking "scores more" since moving to Britain as a student in 2007, AFP reports.

Gilang said that the case had made her feel less confident as an Indonesian student in the UK and made her feel like she and her fellow Indonesians had to prove that they were not like Reynhard.

"The case is very disappointing and like a slap in the face," she said. "I feel like we have to prove to institutions here - universities, the government, the public - that we're not all like that."