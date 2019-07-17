US bans Myanmar army chief over Rohingya 'ethnic cleansing'

Rohingya people are seen detained in a police station after a fishing boat carrying more than sixty Rohingya refugees were found beached at Rawi island, part of Tarutao national park in the province of Satun, Thailand, bordering with Malaysia, June 12, 2019.

WASHINGTON - The United States on Tuesday (July 16) banned visits by Myanmar's army chief and three other top officers due to their role in the "ethnic cleaning" of the Rohingya minority, urging accountability for their brutal campaign.

The State Department said it had "credible evidence" that army chief Min Aung Hlaing and the others were involved in the violence two years ago that led about 740,000 Rohingya to flee across the border to Bangladesh.

"With this announcement, the United States is the first government to publicly take action with respect to the most senior leadership of the Burmese military," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, referring to Myanmar by its former name Burma.

"We remain concerned that the Burmese government has taken no actions to hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations and abuses, and there are continued reports of the Burmese military committing human rights violations and abuses throughout the country," he said in a statement.

Pompeo voiced outrage that Myanmar in May ordered the release of seven soldiers convicted for killing Rohingya villages, contrasting their treatment with the more than 500 days in prison spent by two Reuters journalist who helped expose the killing.