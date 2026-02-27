US charges former F-35 pilot for training China's air force

WASHINGTON - The US has arrested and charged a former US Air Force fighter jet pilot with allegedly training China's military, highlighting Beijing's persistent efforts to modernize its armed forces by siphoning off US secrets.

Gerald Eddie Brown, Jr., a former F-35 Lightning II instructor pilot who had commanded sensitive units with responsibility for nuclear weapons delivery systems, was arrested on Wednesday (Feb 25) in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and charged with "providing and conspiring to provide" defence services to Chinese military pilots, the Justice Department said.

Beginning around August 2023, Brown began negotiating the terms of his contract to train China's People's Liberation Army Air Force pilots with Su Bin, a Chinese national who was sentenced to four years in a US prison in 2016 for conspiring to hack into the computer networks of Boeing and other major US defence contractors.

Brown, 65, travelled to China in December 2023, remaining there until returning to the US in February, the department said in a statement.

Brown "betrayed his country by training Chinese pilots to fight against those he swore to protect," Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI's Counterintelligence and Espionage Division said.

China's embassy in Washington declined to comment.

President Donald Trump, who is set to meet China's leader Xi Jinping on a visit to the country in coming weeks, has sought to lower tensions in an ongoing trade war between the two rivals.

Behind the trade detente, however, is an escalating military and technological rivalry that many observers deem to be a new form of cold war.

The US and allied countries have warned that China has been actively recruiting current and former Western military personnel, including dozens of pilots, to train the PLA to counter Western air combat tactics, often luring them with lucrative contracts and opportunities to fly exotic Chinese aircraft.

The US Commerce Department in 2023 sanctioned more than a dozen companies in China, Kenya, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, the UK and the United Arab Emirates for their roles in recruiting Western military talent for PLA aviation training.

