US to give extra $133m to Pakistan floods recovery

A senior official from the US development agency USAID said on Monday (Jan 9) that Washington would provide an additional US$100 million (S$133 million) in funding for Pakistan's recovery from devastating floods last year.

"I am delighted to announce that the United States is making an additional 100 million dollar commitment to Pakistan to help it recover from the devastating 2022 monster monsoon floods," USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman told reporters on the sidelines of a major conference in Geneva.

