US issues new Iran-related sanctions, US Treasury website shows

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Thursday (Jan 15) issued new Iran-related sanctions that target what appeared to be shipping, trading and energy companies, according to a post on the US Treasury Department website on Thursday.

The new sanctions come amid Iran's crackdown on protests in Iran, where the clerical establishment has cracked down hard on nationwide unrest since Dec 28.

The sanctions also target 11 individuals and Fardis Prison, according to the website.

