Award Banner
Award Banner
world

US issues new Iran-related sanctions, US Treasury website shows

US issues new Iran-related sanctions, US Treasury website shows
People walk in Tehran Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran, Jan 15, 2026.
PHOTO: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 16, 2026 3:22 AM

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Thursday (Jan 15) issued new Iran-related sanctions that target what appeared to be shipping, trading and energy companies, according to a post on the US Treasury Department website on Thursday.

The new sanctions come amid Iran's crackdown on protests in Iran, where the clerical establishment has cracked down hard on nationwide unrest since Dec 28.

The sanctions also target 11 individuals and Fardis Prison, according to the website.

[[nid:728265]]

DONALD TRUMPIRANtrade warMaritime and Shipping
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.