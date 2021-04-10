US karate champ Kokumai told to 'go home' in anti-Asian rant

US Olympian Sakura Kokumai has revealed more details around the incident where she was racially abused by a stranger while training in a California park last week.

“You’re a loser! Loser! Go home, stupid b****!” a stranger shouted at her in Grijalva Park in Orange, southern California, in a video that the 28-year-old recorded of the incident and shared to Instagram.

Speaking to Los Angeles television station KTLA, the Tokyo 2020 karate qualifier said she was unaware why she was being targeted until she heard racial slurs as the man got in his car to leave. “You’re Chinese! You can’t see me!” the man shouted as he left the park.

“I was aware about the anti-Asian hate that was going on,” the Japanese American told KTLA. “You see it almost every day on the news. But I didn’t think it would happen to me at a park I usually go to to train.”

More worrying, she said, was that others in the park stood by during the incident, as she had pointed out on Instagram.

“One lady did come up towards the end, asking if I was OK,” Kokumai told KTLA. “But until then, as he was walking up, yelling, there were people, but they kind of kept to themselves the entire time,” she said. “I thought, what if this was my grandma or my mom? That scares me.”

Kokumai said she had not reported the incident to police and was still processing it but she explained why she chose to share it on social media.

“I do know the responsibility of having the platform and being an athlete representing the US, so I really thought it’s important to raise awareness,” she said. “This is happening. This is real.”

Kokumai’s abuse comes against the backdrop of a rise in attacks on the Asian-American Pacific Islander community in the US since Covid-19, with a number of sports stars including Jeremy Lin and Chloe Kim speaking out.

The seven-time national champion was one of the US team members for Tokyo 2020 who spoke on the topic at a media summit on Wednesday.

“People are getting hit, people are getting slashed, people are getting killed,” she said. “We are, in a way, being targeted, and the violence, harassment and discrimination is real. So, again, I just wanted to raise awareness that this can happen to anybody. And we all just need to be [there] for each other and protect each other.”

US gymnast Yul Moldauer and wheelchair tennis player Dana Mathewson, both of whom are of Asian descent, also spoke of their experiences at the event.

Kokumai wrote an emotional post on Instagram when she shared the video, asking people to take care of one another.

“I was angry, frustrated, confused, scared, but I was also heartbroken to see and experience how people could be so cold... Please take care of each other. Please look out for one another.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.