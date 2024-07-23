US Secret Service chief resigns after Trump assassination attempt

Washington - US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned after the agency faced harsh criticism for failing to stop an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The White House announced her resignation on Tuesday (July 23).

President Joe Biden stated, "The independent review to get to the bottom of what happened on July 13 continues, and I look forward to assessing its conclusions. We all know what happened that day can never happen again."

Bipartisan call for resignation

Cheatle, who took charge in 2022, faced bipartisan condemnation during a House of Representatives Oversight Committee hearing.

Lawmakers were frustrated by her refusal to discuss the security lapses.

Several Republican and Democratic lawmakers had called for her resignation.

James Comer, the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, said, "While Director Cheatle’s resignation is a step toward accountability, we need a full review of how these security failures happened so that we can prevent them going forward."

Cheatle acknowledged the incident as the Secret Service’s biggest failure since President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

The agency is now under multiple investigations by congressional committees and the Department of Homeland Security’s internal watchdog.

Criticism focuses on the decision to exclude the roof of an industrial building from the security perimeter, where the gunman had positioned himself 150 yards from Trump’s stage.



What happened

The incident occurred on July 13 during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a gunman fired at Trump from a roof overlooking the event.

Trump was grazed in the right ear, and one rally attendee was killed.

The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper.