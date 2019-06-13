US student uses Snapchat gender-swap filter to nab predator cop

A male college student, who goes by the name Ethan, used the Snapchat gender-swap filter to pose as a teenage girl and managed to get a police officer arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with an underage girl.

NBC Bay Area reported that that the 20-year-old college student, who goes by the name Ethan (last name withheld), was compelled to create a fake online persona to nab possible paedophiles after hearing about how a female friend was molested as a child.

He pretended to be a woman named "Esther" and started receiving messages from a man on dating app Tinder.

"I believe he messaged me, 'Are you down to have some fun tonight?' and I decided to take advantage of it," Ethan said to NBC Bay Area.

Ethan said he told the man that he was 16 years old and asked if the age would bother him. Screenshots of conversations between Ethan and the man showed that it did not matter to the suspect, according to police.