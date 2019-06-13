US student uses Snapchat gender-swap filter to nab predator cop

A male college student, who goes by the name Ethan, used the Snapchat gender-swap filter to pose as a teenage girl and managed to get a police officer arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with an underage girl.
PHOTO: Twitter/Ian Cull
Angelin Yeoh
The Star/Asia News Network

In an attempt to expose online paedophiles, a male college student used the Snapchat gender-swap filter to pose as a teenage girl and managed to get a police officer arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with an underage girl.

NBC Bay Area reported that that the 20-year-old college student, who goes by the name Ethan (last name withheld), was compelled to create a fake online persona to nab possible paedophiles after hearing about how a female friend was molested as a child.

He pretended to be a woman named "Esther" and started receiving messages from a man on dating app Tinder.

"I believe he messaged me, 'Are you down to have some fun tonight?' and I decided to take advantage of it," Ethan said to NBC Bay Area.

Ethan said he told the man that he was 16 years old and asked if the age would bother him. Screenshots of conversations between Ethan and the man showed that it did not matter to the suspect, according to police.

"We started texting on there, and it got a lot more explicit," Ethan revealed. He and the man continued messaging each other for 12 hours. Ethan would later provide screenshots of their conversations to Crime Stoppers, a tipline for the public to provide information about crime-related activities.

"I was just looking to get someone. He just happened to be a cop," Ethan said.

Investigators identified the man as Robert Davies, a police officer. Davis was arrested on suspicion of discussing sexual activity with a minor on social media. He has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the San Mateo Police Department where Davis is based.

The popular Snapchat gender-swap filter was first introduced in May and it allowed users to see how they look as a member of the opposite sex. News about Ethan's attempt at nabbing an alleged paedophile using a Snapchat filter has gotten some reaction on social media with users calling him "a hero".

Purchase this article for republication.

