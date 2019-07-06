US teens rush inside burning home to save 90-year-old neighbour

Four teenagers from Oklahoma in the US did not think twice when they rushed inside a burning home to save their 90-year-old neighbour.

Catherine Ritchie was about to go to bed when she discovered her bed was covered in flames, as per KTUL on June 6. Ritchie first tried to put out the fire on her own before giving up to call 911 and hit her emergency call button. The incident happened last May.

At the time, teenagers Wyatt Hall, Seth Byrd, Nick Byrd and Dylan Wick, aged 14 to 17 years old, were looking for something to do when they smelled the smoke coming from Ritchie's house.

"It smelled kind of like burning rubber," Wick said in the report. "Then, we heard the house alarm go off."

From inside, Ritchie struggled to find her way out as the smoke engulfed her.