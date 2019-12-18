US woman sentenced to life in prison for killing look-a-like

ST PETERSBURG, Florida - A Minnesota woman who led authorities on a cross-country manhunt pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Dec 17) in a Florida courtroom to fatally shooting a woman who prosecutors said was targeted because the two looked alike.

Officials from the Lee County State Attorney's Office said Lois Riess, 57, singled out Pamela Hutchinson because they shared similar features, and because Riess wanted to assume Hutchinson's identity while on the lam.

She was sentenced to life in prison.

With a shock of white hair, Riess garnered national attention as the "fugitive grandma" before she was captured on April 19, 2018 in Texas.

Riess' saga began in March of that year, when her husband, 54-year-old David Riess, was found dead at the couple's Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, home.

Lois Riess forged cheques to steal US$11,000 (S$15,000) from her husband's account, travelled south to Florida and landed in Fort Myers, prosecutors said.

Investigators said surveillance footage showed the two women near Hutchinson's Fort Myers condo-hotel room on April 4 and April 5.

For the next two days, Riess was recorded on surveillance video - at times carrying garbage bags to the parking lot - but Hutchinson wasn't seen at all.

After killing Hutchinson, Riess made her way to Texas while using Hutchinson's credit cards and vehicle, police said.