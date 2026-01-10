Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Venezuela says interim president Rodriguez not planning trips abroad

Venezuela says interim president Rodriguez not planning trips abroad
Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez, alongside Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, delivers a speech, during the ceremony "Promotions and Decorations for Heroes and Martyrs", honouring Venezuelan and Cuban military and security personnel who died during a US operation to capture Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan 8.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 10, 2026 3:28 AM

The Venezuelan government on Friday (Jan 9) said interim president Delcy Rodriguez is not due to carry out any international trips in the near future, after Colombian President Gustavo Petro suggested there could be an upcoming meeting in his country.

Rodriguez's administration is "focused as a government on the domestic agenda," Communications Minister Freddy Nanez said in a post on Telegram.

Petro had told newspaper El Pais in an interview published on Friday that his Venezuelan counterpart was expected to visit the Colombian capital Bogota in the coming weeks.

"She has asked for two weeks. She needs to see what is happening in her own country," Petro was quoted as saying.

[[nid:727968]]

VenezuelaPolitics and Governmentpoliticians
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.