Virgin Atlantic cabin crew are no longer required to wear makeup on duty

Kudos to Virgin Atlantic. In a progressive move, the airline has removed its long-standing rule that says female cabin crew are required to wear makeup while on duty. Virgin said they are now allowed to work with a bare face, but were welcome to follow the palette of lipstick and foundation set out in its guidelines.

Not only that, they have a new policy on uniforms too. Apart from their trademark red skirt, they will now reportedly be offered trousers automatically. The option used to be available only upon request.

Virgin Atlantic spokesman Mark Anderson said: "Not only do the new guidelines offer an increased level of comfort, they also provide our team with more choice on how they want to express themselves at work."

It added that it was a "significant change." For a long-established airline, that certainly seems the case. The airline industry is inarguably one of the most conservative when it comes to appearance standards. Fortunately, we can see that it's progressing.

It's always a win for us to see norms and rules change for the better, particularly, one that gives women the choice. Now, if only other airlines can follow suit.