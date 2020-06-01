Visitors queue for 'rendang' at London Christmas market

Indonesia's rendang (slow-cooked meat in coconut milk and spices) finds itself on the menu of a food stall at the United Kingdom's biggest Christmas market, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland in London.

Visitors were patiently queueing at the Makatcha UK food stall in the winter cold to enjoy the Indonesian signature dish, which was described as "Indonesian coconut curry" and available in three options: chicken, beef and vegetarian.

One of the patrons, David Jones, was looking forward to tasting again the food he had come to know five years ago on a trip to Indonesia.

According to a statement, Makatcha UK is owned by Maria Knowles, who has Indonesian relatives and has opened food stalls at London's Bang Bang and Camden Market.

"People in the UK generally love Indonesian dishes due to their rich taste, especially soto [aromatic soup], rendang, nasi goreng [fried rice], satay and many more," read a statement from the Indonesian Embassy in London received by The Jakarta Post. "Unfortunately, not many Indonesian restaurants are available in the UK."