We have a problem with President Trump calling Melania "it"

US President Donald Trump waves next to first lady Melania Trump as they depart Washington on campaign travel to Orlando, Florida from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, June 18, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Jacqueline Arias
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network

Absolute pet peeve: When someone doesn't properly name a woman, especially when they're being identified based on the accomplishments of their partners.

You know what's worse than that? Referring to anyone as an "it."

We're looking at you, Pres. Trump. During a live phone interview on Fox & Friends over the weekend, he talked about his plans to repaint Air Force One. He noted that the current design came from former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and that this administration now has its own Jackie O. "There was Jackie O, and that's good. But we have our own Jackie O today. It's called Melania. Melania. We'll call it Melania T. Okay?"

Now, the Trumps' relationship has been the subject of both ridicule and concern because of how unhappy they look together. Some body language experts would examine their photos and see some apprehension, mostly with Melania. In another instance, Melania slapped her husband's hand away. The reasons are unknown, but we're willing to guess that it involves having an affair with Stormy Daniels.

The jokes got more intense when Pres. Trump misspelled "Melania" as "Melanie" in a tweet. To be fair, it's an honest mistake to make on social media - though he is known for his spelling errors at this point. And no, "covfefe" doesn't count because what is that?

Likewise, Trump is also not the most, er, eloquent speaker in person as well. He has said words wrong during speeches, prompting the theory that he can't read from a teleprompter. He also used the adjective "tremendous" to describe floods and relief efforts being done at Puerto Rico last year. Not a word you wanna hear after a hurricane devastation.

But calling his wife of 14 years "it"? It's both confusing and infuriating. Even their alleged dysfunctional relationship doesn't justify this because Trump - intentionally or not - dehumanised Melania.

As you know in basic English, "it" refers to inanimate objects that don't have specific genders. "It" can also refer to animals when we don't know their genders. The term can be used derogatively toward a member of the LGBTQ+ community. As Dictionary.com would note, "People, on the other hand, have genders. They might be cisgender. They might be transgender. They might be non-binary. But, they do have genders and pronouns to match… So, when you're using it to describe someone, you're actually ignoring their preferred pronouns, as well as their identities."

Meanwhile, Twitter seems to be more engrossed at the Melania-Jackie O comparison. Is this really the time to compare two women who have different personalities and accomplishments? Criticise Melania for her problematic behaviour (i.e. that jacket) all you want, but we don't think she deserves to be called "it" as much as she doesn't deserve to be slut-shamed for her nearly-naked photos.

Let's just hope this is one of Trump's word vomits and not make a poor excuse for his actions. But knowing him, he's probably going to tweet and deny it while calling out the "fake news media" like he always does - the most recent was denying he called Meghan Markle "nasty" despite clear evidence. Ugh, why is he even US president?

More about

DONALD TRUMP Melania Trump
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we&#039;re dying to try it
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we're dying to try it
Tourists can fly to Penang just for a durian buffet
Tourists can fly to Penang just for a durian buffet
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder
Family of late Singtel director sues drivers involved in his fatal accident for $1 million
Family of late Singtel director sues drivers involved in his fatal accident for $1 million
In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank
In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
NUS and NTU tie as Asia&#039;s top university
NUS and NTU tie as Asia's top university
Jailed: Man used sob story to molest victim
Jailed: Man used sob story to molest victim

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
5 cheap things Singaporeans buy overseas that end up being fake products
5 cheap things Singaporeans buy overseas that end up being fake products
#Joeyjios: I tried pole-dancing for the first time - and completely failed at being sexy
#Joeyjios: I tried pole-dancing for the first time - and completely failed at being sexy
BTS x Uniqlo collaboration to send K-pop fans into overdrive when it drops this week
BTS x Uniqlo collaboration to send K-pop fans into overdrive when it drops this week

Home Works

House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

True colours: K-pop&#039;s most unique group identities
True colours: K-pop's most unique group identities
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving
Beating the odds: Cambodian girl who worked at garbage dump becomes college valedictorian
Beating the odds: Cambodian girl who worked at garbage dump becomes college valedictorian

SERVICES