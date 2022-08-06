'What are they going to do? Cancel my TikTok?' Nancy Pelosi's grandson laughs off Chinese sanctions

Over the past few days, the world nervously awaited China's translation of what its "dire consequences" might be in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

On Friday (Aug 5), the Chinese foreign ministry announced that Beijing would "adopt sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family members in accordance with relevant laws of the People's Republic of China".

But what was meant to be taken as a serious punitive measure was turned into a joke by many who were left curious about what the real-life implications of these sanctions would be.

When asked what the family's response was, Pelosi's grandson Paul Vos said in an email: "Am I supposed to be scared? What are they going to do? Cancel my TikTok? For the record, I am not even on TikTok!"

BREAKING: Speaker Nancy Polosi forced to cancel much anticipated family holiday to Wuhan due to sanctions. — Andre3001 (@AndF49505823) August 5, 2022

The snarky sentiment was also shared by social media users.

"Speaker Nancy Pelosi forced to cancel much anticipated family holiday to Wuhan due to sanctions," quipped Twitter user @Andre3001.

Another user, @TheBanyTeam, wrote: "Which means China ain't so serious about Taiwan. I thought China will at least attack US base and pretend it was a mistake."

China called Pelosi's visit a "serious violation" of its territorial integrity as it claims Taiwan as its own.

The Chinese military has been conducting live-fire exercises around Taiwan since Wednesday, when Pelosi departed for South Korea after less than 24 hours in Taipei.

So far, Beijing has not shared further details about what the "unspecified" sanctions against Pelosi and her family might be.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.