What is Havana Syndrome, the mysterious illness afflicting US diplomats from China to Vietnam?

US Vice-President Kamala Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam on Tuesday (Aug 24) took off three hours later than scheduled, after concerns about an “anomalous health incident” in Hanoi.

The US State Department has frequently used that phrase to describe the so-called Havana Syndrome, a mysterious condition that has been reported by dozens of American diplomats and intelligence officials worldwide, including in China, Austria and Cuba, over the past five years.

NBC News later reported that at least two US diplomats would be medically evacuated from Vietnam. Officials who spoke to NBC News said the people had experienced “anomalous acoustic incidents here in Hanoi” in their homes, not at the US embassy.

Most US staff in Vietnam are currently working from home due to Vietnam’s lockdowns as part of combating a surge in Covid-19 cases. A senior official said it was not the first time such cases were reported in Vietnam but investigations did not yield any confirmation.

Victims of Havana Syndrome have described symptoms such as brain fog, migraines, nausea and even permanent brain damage after hearing strange sounds, including a loud clicking noise, or feeling a sensation of pressure.

Several explanations have emerged over the cause of the illness, with some doctors believing the symptoms are linked to the use of high-frequency spy equipment, while others have blamed stress or even “mass paranoia” – although a report commissioned by the US State Department last year dismissed the latter theory.

The first cases were recorded in 2016 at the US embassy in Havana, where one intelligence agent reported suffering from ear pain, tinnitus, vertigo, and feeling “cognitively not perfect”.

Dr Michael Hoffer, an ear, nose, and throat expert from the University of Miami in Florida, examined the patients and said they had inner-ear damage likely caused by a directed energy device, Politico reported.

Following the incidents, the US State Department began investigating the possibility that diplomatic staff were facing sonic attacks, and advised workers to sleep away from windows.

A group of Cuban scientists in December 2017, however, said they believed the symptoms were caused by psychological stress, Science magazine reported.

In 2018, health incidents similar to the ones reported in Havana were seen at the US consulate in Guangzhou, China, with two workers flown home. One of those affected said he believed he was the victim of a targeted attack.

More than 20 officials in Vienna have also reported similar symptoms since January.

During the Trump administration, a probe on the condition found more than a dozen instances reported since 2016, three former national security officials told Politico in May.

One incident occurred in 2019 in Washington involving a female National Security Council (NSC) worker accompanied by her boyfriend and her dog, the sources said, adding that a case in London also involved another female NSC employee.

In a report released last December, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine concluded that the Havana Syndrome was most likely caused by “directed, pulse radio frequency energies”.

The report noted that the symptoms eased when patients moved into separate rooms, or hid behind solid walls, suggesting that the bouts of illness “were caused by some physical force that could penetrate windows but not walls”.

It ruled out the possibility that the symptoms were the result of “mass hysteria”, chemical exposure or infectious diseases such as the Zika virus.

The study authors however said their findings were limited due to the extreme variability in the clinical cases, as well as lack of access to specific health or personal information on the affected individuals.

The Biden administration is continuing to investigate the health incidents, with the probe involving all 18 intelligence agencies as well as the Pentagon and State Department, Politico reported.

