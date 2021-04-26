WHO to decide whether to approve Chinese Covid-19 vaccines for global use

Two Chinese Covid-19 vaccines are to be reviewed by a global regulator for the first time, a decision that could have far-reaching implications for worldwide vaccine rollouts.

China’s pharmaceutical companies have faced intense scrutiny for not releasing detailed data about how well the vaccines work before they came into use, but now the World Health Organisation (WHO) will decide whether they can be licensed for emergency use - a globally recognised stamp of approval.

A decision to authorise the products from Sinopharm and Sinovac BioTech would have far-reaching implications because shortages have crippled a WHO global vaccine distribution programme, prompting some countries to turn to China.

Authorisation will also be necessary to supply the WHO’s Covax programme, which the world’s poorest countries are relying on for supplies.

“Scarcity of supply is driving vaccine nationalism and vaccine diplomacy so [the WHO and its partners] are working on several options for accelerating production and supply,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier this month.

If approved, the products would join a short list of Covid-19 jabs that have received the designation, which requires them to be safe, at least 50 per cent effective and meet manufacturing standards.

“Any product that is aimed at a global market really needs to have approval from a globally recognised regulator,” Naor Bar-Zeev, deputy director at the International Vaccine Access Centre at Johns Hopkins University in the US.

“They’ll look at the best available evidence … [and] have to justify the decision on the basis of the science,” he said.

So far, the WHO has approved vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNtech, Johnson and Johnson and versions of a product developed by AstraZeneca.

The final reviews by a WHO technical advisory group expected for Sinopharm on Monday (April 26) and Sinovac on May 3 come as the world sinks deeper into crisis with new weekly Covid-19 infections reaching a record high last week.

Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, said that the WHO backing the Chinese vaccines could have a “significant impact” on their role in global vaccine supply.

“Authorising the emergency use of the Chinese vaccine would legitimise the international marketing of the Chinese vaccine and facilitate vaccination drives in countries that have received the vaccine,” said Huang.

Unlike most Covid-19 vaccines , results from the phase three clinical trials of the Chinese products have yet to be published in peer-reviewed journals.

This has raised questions among the international medical community and in places already using the vaccines about how well they work and why the manufacturers have not been more transparent, even though more than 100 million doses have already been shipped to dozens of countries.

The WHO’s approval “will also allow Covax to buy the Chinese vaccine for distribution,” Huang said.

The programme aims to distribute two billion doses worldwide by the end of the year, including to countries that cannot afford to buy them directly, but it has struggled to access doses because wealthy countries have kept doses for their own people.

Meanwhile, the current crisis in India has hit exports from the country, a critical Covax producer.

The Serum Institute of India had aimed to export 90 million doses via Covax in March and April.

But so far the total number distributed via the programme from all producers has only reached 43 million and the institute has said it cannot increase production because of US export controls on the raw materials needed to make them.

China’s foreign ministry has said Sinopharm and Sinovac have “submitted formal applications to join the initiative”, but experts question whether the two companies have the capacity to plug immediate gaps in the supply chain.

The companies have signed deals to distribute millions of doses and bulk materials overseas while China faces a race against time to meet a target of inoculating 40 per cent of its population by the end of June.

“The challenge for the Chinese pharmaceutical companies will be to meet the demands for Covax supplies and, at the same time, produce sufficient doses of the vaccines for China’s ambitious inoculation programme,” said global health security specialist Nicholas Thomas, an associate professor at City University of Hong Kong.

Prashant Yadav, a senior fellow at the Centre for Global Development in Washington, said while Covax would be looking to add more vaccines to its portfolio, its operators would look carefully at the production capacities of any new suppliers.

“They don’t want to hastily go and commit to adding another source of supply, raising expectations about what they can deliver, and then realise that the supply isn’t able to meet the commitment,” he said.

Neither company replied to a request for comment about plans to supply the facility should they receive an emergency licence.

The WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts, which makes usage recommendations, said late last month that both vaccines met WHO efficacy requirements.

A vaccine from Sinopharm has reported an efficacy rate of 79 per cent, while clinical trials from Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia showed Sinovac’s product to have efficacy ratings of between 50.7 per cent and 83.5 per cent.

Although it is difficult to compare between trials, the efficacy of the doses is lower than some of the alternatives.

Vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech have an efficacy of more than 90 per cent, but the cutting-edge mRNA technology used to make them means that storage and supply is expensive and complicated.

AstraZeneca recorded 79 per cent in a US trial, though the vaccine now faces restrictions in some places after being linked to a very rare blood clotting side effect.

But if the Chinese vaccines do meet the WHO requirements and start supplying Covax, they should be welcomed as an important tool, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Bar-Zeev.

“The point is that people should be vaccinated to achieve the best possible outcome with whatever is available, as quickly as it is available and with the most pragmatic choice that achieves the highest coverage,” he said.

“If it works and it’s approved by the WHO, that’s a big greenlight,” Bar-Zeev said.

