WHO sends coronavirus test kits to African nations after first coronavirus case confirmed

Forty countries in Africa will be able to test for the deadly new coronavirus by the end of the week, the WHO said, after Egypt confirmed the first case on the continent last week.

The World Health Organisation said many of those nations had been sending samples elsewhere for testing and waiting several days for results.

"Now they can do it themselves, within 24 to 48 hours," WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a media briefing on Tuesday.

Until about two weeks ago, there were only two laboratories in the continent of 54 countries - in Senegal and South Africa - with the reagents needed to test for the virus. That meant dozens of nations that had quarantined suspected patients were sending samples to South Africa or Senegal to be tested.

The WHO earlier this week sent reagent kits for coronavirus diagnosis to more than 20 countries in Africa to step up diagnosis of the virus, which causes a disease now known as Covid-19. The global health body said more countries in Africa were expected to receive testing kits this week.

In addition, the WHO last week sent testing kits to Cameroon, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia.

Tedros said some countries in Africa, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, were using systems developed to test for the deadly Ebola virus to now test for the coronavirus.

"This is a great example of how investing in health systems can pay dividends for health security," Tedros said.

Several countries, including Ethiopia and South Sudan, were prioritising surveillance and monitoring at ports of entry, he said. "We're also working with partners in some of the most fragile contexts, from Syria to the Central African Republic, to prepare countries for the arrival of the virus," he said.

The WHO and Egyptian health officials on Friday confirmed that a 33-year-old foreigner had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Egypt's health ministry said the patient had tested positive for the virus without any symptoms, raising concern that there could be undetected cases on the continent, as countries scramble to equip labs to test for the disease.

The asymptomatic patient in Egypt was identified through contact screening of an index case who travelled to Cairo on a business trip from Jan 21 to Feb 4 and tested positive for the virus on February 11 in China, the WHO regional office said.

The new virus strain has killed more than 2,000 people and infected over 74,000 since the outbreak began in central China in December. It has spread to more than 20 countries.