This is why you won't find great white sharks in aquariums

Why is the ocean's most notorious predator absent from even the most advanced aquariums?

Consistently missing from aquariums worldwide, many may wonder why the facilities that showcase larger creatures such as whale sharks and orcas do not contain the famous great white. While avid fans of marine biology may know the answer, it is certainly not obvious to average aquarium visitors.

Rather than the sense of danger afforded to the great white due to its cultural reputation as a man-eater, the truth is that aquariums do not display great whites for their safety, not ours, according to Reader's Digest.

Throughout the years, many aquariums have actually attempted to showcase a captive great white alongside the other sharks that you may find on display, but it never ends well for the great white shark.

Attempts at captivity and display surged in the 1970s when great white sharks were advertised at Sea World and other major aquariums around the world. But unfortunately, the sharks did not survive long. In their tanks, the great white sharks would not eat and needed help swimming. Within days or weeks, they were dead.

The longest a great white has been kept in captivity is 198 days, at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, but it wasn't easy. The tank was specially designed for open ocean animals, holding 3.78 million litres of water with a depth of 10.6 metres. The young shark in question was only 1.2m long, while adult great white sharks typically measure about 4.57m.